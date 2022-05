Teenager Jamirah Sue Lolar was reported missing on April 25, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway, and she may still be in the area. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9247, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO