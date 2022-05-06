Queen Creek offers safety tips for kids around water

With temperatures heating up, enjoying water is the perfect way to cool off in the hot summer months, but it also comes with risks if the proper precautions are not taken.

Numbers released by Arizona-based Children’s Safety Zone already show that in 2021 alone there were 19 child and pediatric drownings. So far this year, from January to April, 43 water related incidents have been reported. Thirteen of them ended up being fatal, according to a press release.

Drowning is preventable, which is why the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department (QCFMD) encourages all residents to follow the ABCDs of water safety. This includes:

Adult Supervision

Barriers between children and water

Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children

Devices such as life jackets and hooks near water

In the press release, QCFMD also provides the following additional tips:

Look in the pool first: Every second counts when an individual is drowning, and precious time is often wasted looking elsewhere. Always look for missing individuals, especially children, in the pool or spa first.

Drowning is silent: Many people believe they will hear someone drowning because the individual will be screaming or splashing. However, drowning is silent with the individual unable to make noise.

If you find someone in any source of water:

Yell for help and pull the person out of the water.

Call 911 immediately.

Begin CPR if you are trained.

If you are not trained to administer CPR, follow the instructions from the 911 operator until help arrives.

For additional information about QCFMD, visit QueenCreekAZ.gov/Fire .