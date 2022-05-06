ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

30-year-old man hospitalized after overnight shooting near San Francisco City Hall

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flq5F_0fVT9w3U00

SAN FRANCISCO – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot at and pistol-whipped near San Francisco City Hall early Friday morning, police said.

The attack was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Turk Street, a couple of blocks north of City Hall, according to police.

During an altercation, multiple suspects shot at the victim but missed. They then chased him and struck him with a firearm, then fled and remain at large, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Comments / 1

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
