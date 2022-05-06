Glacier Park's Camas Road, Quarter Circle Bridge Road open to vehicles

Glacier National Park has opened the Camas Road and the Quarter Circle Bridge Road to motor vehicles.

However, the Quarter Circle Bridge Road has been known to re-close in the spring, as in some years McDonald Creek will flood the road near the bridge. When it's closed, the Park Service will gate it.

Hiking and biking opportunities this weekend have changed a bit as well. There is no hiking allowed past Rising Sun on the Going-to-the-Sun Road due to bear activity.

On the west side, the vehicle closure remains at Lake McDonald Lodge and hikers and bikers can go as far as the Loop.

The Many Glacier and Two Medicine Roads are closed to vehicles, but people can hike and bike into both valleys.

The Park’s road status page on its website remains down, but it has started posting updates on its Facebook page.

The Park is working on a fix for the road and plow status pages, spokeswoman Gina Kerzman told the Hungry Horse News.

The weather this weekend is supposed to be cold and wet, with rain and snow in valleys. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s in Glacier.

It promises to be a raw Mother’s Day.