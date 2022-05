Walker was a second-round pick by the Broncos back in 2017, but he mostly disappointed during his four years in Denver. To his credit, he improved a bit following rookie and sophomore seasons where he collected only 11 tackles and two sacks in 13 games. Between 2019 and 2020, Walker got into 23 games (five starts), collecting 40 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

