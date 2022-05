FAIRBURY - For the first time in a long time there is a three-way race for Sheriff in Jefferson County. It's probably even more rare that the winner will be decided in the primaries as all three candidates are registered Republican. In Nebraska, county sheriff is considered a partisan position and therefore subject to the closed primary system. News Channel Nebraska sent each candidate a list of the same questions so voters can get look at the candidates before they head to the polls tomorrow. All three candidates said that illegal narcotics was one of the most pressing issues in Jefferson County and each provided their ideas on what policies need to be put in place to deal with the issue. You can read the responses below.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO