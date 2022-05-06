Human skeletal remnants found in Babcock Ranch Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were discovered on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), a land development company found the the skeletal remains Friday morning while maintaining the preserve area.

Deputies were digging deep through the preserve for hours today.

“Everybody wants to know what’s going on,” said Corinne Baker.

Investigators are currently on scene to collect evidence. No identification of the remains has been made at this time.

“I’m one of those nosey neighbors so of course, I am going to be like what is going on here. You know this is certainly not your average occurrence anyways,” said Taylor Sutton.

People in the area say someone found the body near a hiking area.

CCSO confirmed the remains show no signs of prolonged exposure meaning they hadn’t been there for a long time.

This investigation is ongoing.

Count on NBC2 News for updates throughout the investigation.