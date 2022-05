For the Record is the new Billboard column from deputy editorial director Robert Levine analyzing news and trends in the music industry. Like so much else, the idea of pop music tourism, at least on a mass scale, starts with Elvis Presley. A few years after Presley’s 1977 death, Graceland was becoming a financial burden on his estate, and Priscilla Presley had the idea of opening it up as a tourist attraction. She didn’t know what to expect, but tickets sold out on the first day. Graceland now attracts 500,000 visitors annually, and over the years the Presley estate has bought a nearby shopping center and added a resort, two restaurants, a museum and a separate space devoted to the King’s car collection.

