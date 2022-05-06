ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ald. Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s pick for a new casino: ‘Is this the best site for the city of Chicago and does it provide the greatest benefit to the taxpayer?’

By Pete Zimmerman
42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins John Williams to discuss Mayor Lightfoot picking Bally’s for Chicago’s first casino license. Ald. Reilly talks about the lack of transparency from the Lightfoot administration about the three finalists, why he thinks the process was rushed, what concerns him about Mayor Lightfoot’s choice, and if he thinks the mayor has enough votes to pass the casino through the City Council.

Comments / 13

forgotten
3d ago

Our city is under siege. The police is neutered. So who will protect the gambling lambs from organized crime.

Reply
7
CICADA 3301.5
3d ago

And just like that, without and input or debate from its citizens, Chiraq has a casino.

Reply
6
Khristopher Meydrech
3d ago

when has the city of Chicago ever care about the taxpayers

Reply
10
