After a second-round 73 on Saturday, Steve Flesch started the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic fours shots back of David Toms. Flesch quickly carved into that lead with five straight birdies on Nos. 2-6. He bogeyed Nos. 8 and 9 but carded four more birdies on the back nine, including the clincher on the 17th hole. After stuffing his second shot on the 455-yard par-4 to about 12 feet, Flesch made the birdie putt to get to 11 under to take the solo lead. He would hold on from there to win the title.

DULUTH, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO