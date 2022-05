Frank J. Vitale, 94, of New Britain, husband of the late Ruth (Kern) Vitale, passed away Friday (May 6, 2022) at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor. Born in Enfield, he was a lifelong New Britain resident. Frank attended New Britain High School and proudly served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was employed at Stanley Tool for many years, retiring in 1990. Frank was a member of St. Peter Church of the Divine Providence Parish in New Britain; was a member of the Stanley Seniors; and bowled at The Laurel Lessard Lanes in Plainville.

