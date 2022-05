Just as DJI's launch video for the new Mini 3 Pro drone was coming to an end, I took delivery of another DJI product -- the DJI Mic. As the name suggests, it's a microphone. Actually, it is two wireless microphones and a wireless receiver in a charging case. There are also a couple of magnets to allow you to attach the mics to clothing, a couple of connectors (USB-C and Lightning) to allow the receiver to be attached to smartphones, and a mount to allow the receiver to be attached to a hot/cold shoe on a camera.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO