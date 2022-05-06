ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jill Biden shakes it up: First Lady brings five gallons of KETCHUP to Romania and dons a baseball cap to serve meals to U.S. troops as Russia continues shelling Ukraine

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Romania Friday carrying five gallons of ketchup on board Executive One Foxtrot after hearing that the military base she was visiting was running out.

Biden brought Heinz ketchup - a condiment created in her home state of Pennsylvania - to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, her spokesman confirmed to DailyMail.com.

Her visit to 'MK base,' as it's called, marked the first of a four-day Mother's Day weekend tour of Romania and Slovakia, which will put the first lady face-to-face with Ukrainian refugees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jED6_0fVT6flE00
First Lady Jill Biden was greeted with cheers when she announced she had flown to Romania with five gallons of Heinz ketchup on board her plane, Executive One Foxtrot 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrDIH_0fVT6flE00
First Lady Jill Biden serves meals to U.S. servicemembers stationed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Friday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmnJH_0fVT6flE00
First Lady Jill Biden greets American servicemembers during her Friday visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, the first stop on her four-day trip to Romania and Slovakia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVbG4_0fVT6flE00
First Lady Jill Biden cuts into a three-tiered American flag cake prepared for her during Friday's visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania

On base, the first lady - sporting a Beau Biden Foundation ballcap and a black mask - served mac and cheese and potatoes to U.S. troops, as American personnel has expanded to about 2,700 since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The base is located near the Black Sea. The first lady flew on to Romania's capital city Bucharest, where she'll remain overnight.

Biden, who has done a number of domestic trips to bases as part of her resurrected Joining Forces initiative, chatted with the servicemembers as she plated their food.

'Do you want a potato?' she asked at one point. 'That's all you want?' she said at another.

She spent several minutes chatting with a fellow Pennsylvanian who said he also attended the University of Delaware, her alma mater.

'I'm a Blue Hen, too! So is my husband,' FLOTUS remarked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276Zhy_0fVT6flE00
First lady Jill Biden (right) and Staff Sergeant Sharon Rogers (left) read Night Catch during the first lady's visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Friday 

After serving food she walked into the dining area - two bottles of ketchup in hand.

She was greeted with cheers upon announcing the ketchup was restocked.

The first lady volunteered to cut the three-tiered American flag cake, explaining to the crowd that she realized everyone was likely waiting for it.

Afterward, Biden headed to the 'morale and welfare center' on base to read the children's book Night Catch alongside Staff Sergeant Sharon Rogers.

Rogers dedicated the reading to her son Nathan, who is back in the United States.

'Thank you for your service because when your mom serves, you serve too,' the first lady said to the camera.

The reading was being videotaped as part of a virtual storytime program that's a partnership between Joining Forces and a group called United Through Reading, which connects military families when a family member is deployed through recorded virtual book readings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Mail

Putin has military ambitions beyond the Donbas with sights set on Moldova and is preparing for a 'prolonged conflict' in Ukraine, Biden's top spy chief warns

Vladimir Putin is preparing for a 'prolonged' war in the Ukraine, President Joe Biden's spy chief warned on Tuesday, and he will grow more 'unpredictable' and 'escalatory' in his invasion. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned the fighting will grow worse and that Putin will expand his reach...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beau Biden
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Romania#Shelling#Ukrainian#Beau Biden Foundation#Mac#American#Pennsylvanian
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy