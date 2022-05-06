$25k Reward Offered For Information On Bowie Drive-By Murder

Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the drive-by shooting of a Glenn Dale man, authorities say.

Javon Washington, 33, was shot while at a stoplight at the intersection of Enterprise Road and Annapolis Road around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 5, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

An investigation reveals Washington's car was stopped when a black SUV pulled up next to his vehicle and fired multiple shots striking the victim. A private vehicle transported Washington to a local hospital where he later died, officials say.

Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive, police state.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021699.

