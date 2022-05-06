ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

$25k Reward Offered For Information On Bowie Drive-By Murder

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wilBN_0fVT6MBX00
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the drive-by shooting of a Glenn Dale man, authorities say.

Javon Washington, 33, was shot while at a stoplight at the intersection of Enterprise Road and Annapolis Road around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 5, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

An investigation reveals Washington's car was stopped when a black SUV pulled up next to his vehicle and fired multiple shots striking the victim. A private vehicle transported Washington to a local hospital where he later died, officials say.

Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive, police state.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021699.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Victim, 19, Was Devoted Mechanic

Support is surging for a 19-year-old Baltimore shooting victim who died after being shot in the chest late last month. Adrian Morris was killed on the 5400 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, city police said. Terrill Johnson was arrested in his murder on Monday, May 2.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teens Charged In Murder Of Maryland's Taon Cline: Police

Two teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in connection with the murder of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, last month, authorities announced. Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, of Germantown were both charged with first-degree murder in Cline's death April 22, Montgomery County police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenn Dale, MD
Bowie, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Virginia Credit Card Scammer Accessed Some 100 Accounts For Personal Gain: Sheriff's Office

A man from Stafford County was arrested for scamming multiple people and accessing around 100 different credit card accounts for months, authorities said. Richard Allen, Jr., 22. allegedly stole money from at least 12 people around the county by using their personal information to access their credit card accounts, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Smartphone App#Police State#Violent Crime#The Apple Store#Google Play
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

NY Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off Prize

A Long Island man has won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.Nassau County resident Conroy Jarman, of Hempstead, claimed the top prize from the scratch-off game, according to an announcement from New York Lottery on Friday, April 29.NY Lottery said Jarman chose to receive his prize a…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
268K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy