Police investigating after robberies reported at 2 local Walgreens

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Hoover Ave Walgreens

DAYTON — Two Dayton area Walgreens reported being robbed Friday afternoon.

A sergeant with Montgomery County dispatch told us that they received a call at 1:25 p.m. from the Walgreens on Salem Avenue saying that a man slipped the pharmacy a note that said “this is a robbery”.

According to dispatch records, he asked for a specific narcotic but did not end up getting it.

Later in the afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call from the Walgreens on Hoover Avenue saying that a man had said that he had a gun but did not display it.

It is unclear at this time if the two robberies were connected or if any suspects are in custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.

MarksArk 1
4d ago

Location. Location. Location. And the Dayton West Side residents always wonder why there's a grocery desert, or a pharmacy desert, or a hardware store desert, or...

Reply
8
Charles Courtney
4d ago

Is there any wonder bussinesses are moving out of Dayton? Unless you get rid of this Democratic mayor it'll only get worse.

Reply(1)
7
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
