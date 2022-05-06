Police investigating after robberies reported at 2 local Walgreens

Hoover Ave Walgreens

DAYTON — Two Dayton area Walgreens reported being robbed Friday afternoon.

A sergeant with Montgomery County dispatch told us that they received a call at 1:25 p.m. from the Walgreens on Salem Avenue saying that a man slipped the pharmacy a note that said “this is a robbery”.

According to dispatch records, he asked for a specific narcotic but did not end up getting it.

Later in the afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call from the Walgreens on Hoover Avenue saying that a man had said that he had a gun but did not display it.

It is unclear at this time if the two robberies were connected or if any suspects are in custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.

©2022 Cox Media Group