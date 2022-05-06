ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Case Killing Of Maryland's Leslie Jennings Remains Open Investigation

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Leslie Jennings Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Monday, May 2 marked 21 years since Leslie Preer, 50, was found slain in her Montgomery County home.

Detectives however, have never stopped investigating the murder — and won't untl they have answers, they said.

Preer's husband and went to check on her when she failed to show up to work that fateful day in 2001. Her blood was found in the foyer, and her coworker called the police to the Chevy Chase home on the 4800 block of Drummond Avenue around 11:47 a.m., reported the Washington Post.

Leslie was found dead inside of the residence with apparent trauma to her body. The Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Section is continuing to investigate the unsolved murder, say officials.

The department urges anyone who has any information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division – Cold Case Unit at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.

