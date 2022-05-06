Motor racing-Hamilton gets two race exemption from jewellery rule

When we saw the reveal of the Lotus Emira back in July of last year, we were very excited about the future of the British automaker. We weren't the only ones, and after we got to listen to the new sports car ripping around Laguna Seca, it became clear that the Emira sounds as good as it looks. With lightweight construction, great chassis tuning, and compact proportions, this is the kind of thing perfectly suited to a racetrack. That's because Lotus always intended to offer it as a race car and confirmed as much when revealing a concept version in September. Now the niche automaker has revealed the production version of the Emira GT4, and it's fantastic.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO