Game 3 felt like a must-win for Dallas considering the circumstances, and they knew they would have to make some significant changes to win. And that’s precisely what they did. Rather than having Doncic shoulder the burden of the entire offense, the Mavericks spread the ball around on offense, getting everyone involved, and turned in a suffocating defensive effort that allowed them to get their first win of the series. Dallas’ head coach Jason Kidd summed it up quite well in the aftermath of the game:

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO