As it works to woo back patrons who departed in the COVID era, the Arlington County library system plans to make use of new budget funds to augment its collections. As part of the fiscal 2023 budget recently adopted by the County Board, the library system received $543,000 in one-time funding designed to “reduce wait times across the collections, re-engage the community after a two-year pandemic through creative programming, and invite more readers to explore the library’s titles and participate in its various services,” officials said.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO