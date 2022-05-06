WATCH: Devin Nunes reacts to Elon Musk denial

Devin Nunes, the congressman who left office to become the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group, affirmed Elon Musk's denial that former President Donald Trump reached out to urge him to buy Twitter .

In fact, the man running Trump's nascent Truth Social even encouraged the billionaire tech mogul to ratchet up his fight against "tech tyrants" and buy all sorts of competitors beyond Twitter in a bid to battle censorship.

"Yea that's right," Nunes told Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Friday when asked to confirm Musk's disclaimer. "I don’t know how anyone could have got that story any different."

Twitter agreed late last month to sell the company for $44 billion in cash to Musk , who plans to take it private. Musk has signaled that he wants to make Twitter a bastion of free speech.

Earlier in the day, Musk blasted a New York Post report that claimed Trump quietly "encouraged" the Tesla CEO to acquire Twitter, a platform that banned the former president last year, going off comments Nunes said in a recent Fox Business interview.

"This is false. I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social," Musk tweeted .

In the Fox Business interview with Stuart Varney, Nunes said, "President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment."

Nunes insisted to MacCallum on Friday that he was speaking to what he and Trump have said publicly many times — that they support Musk buying Twitter in their larger goal to give people their voices back. He also encouraged Musk to purchase other social media companies.

"Since it's fake news Friday, and I hope they don't take these words out of context," Nunes said. "But we would like it if he would buy 'Fakebook' and Instagram and most importantly, probably, Chinese-owned TikTok. So there’s a lot more things he could buy and we would be a hell of a lot better off with Elon Musk owning them than the tech tyrants that own them now."

Nunes also outlined two challenges Musk faces once his Twitter takeover is complete.

"I want to be very clear, Elon's got two big issues here that he has to deal with with Twitter," he said. "One, is he has to make sure — is he going to be able to get the employees and everybody in line there? And two, is he really going to follow up on his promise. And I think that's the key to our company is that we can’t be canceled. Everybody is safe with us. And that's why we’re a growing company, one of the fastest ever in history — Truth Social — is because I think people know when they come to us, there’s no issue of us being canceled by a Big Tech company."