DeSantis authorizes largest tax relief in Florida history

G ov. Ron DeSantis (R- FL ) signed the "largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida" on Friday when he authorized a $1.2 billion relief plan.

The plan is designed to relieve Floridians from the pressure coming from the record inflation under President Joe Biden , according to a report.



Gas, diapers, hurricane supplies, and other essential items will all be tax free, according to the plan.

The gas relief itself will save drivers in the Sunshine State about 25 cents per gallon, DeSantis said. Gas costs roughly $4.28 per gallon nationally, according to AAA.

"You look at the fuel — I have not seen it under $4 for a long time," the governor said. "You've not seen any real relief."

The plan will also cover items including diapers, clothing, and shoes for children 5 and under, the report noted.

"Families are going to be able to save for things that really matter for them," DeSantis said.

Along with the tax breaks, DeSantis said a 14-day back-to-school sales tax holiday will go into effect July 25, with a 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holiday beginning May 28.

A "Freedom Week" sales tax holiday will begin July 1, and a skilled-worker tools sales tax holiday will begin Sept. 3.

The entire tax relief plan is worth $1.2 billion in tax breaks over the course of two years, according to DeSantis.

"You have the inflation, now the Fed is going to keep raising interest rates and it's going to slow down the economy," DeSantis said. "So there are just a lot of storms on the horizon."