MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday at the Freedom Tower in Miami he would be dedicating Nov. 7 as a state holiday honoring the "victims of Communism." DeSantis signed HB 395 into law, which requires the governor to proclaim Nov. 7 every year as "Victims of Communism Day." The day would be observed in public schools. And, the new law requires high schoolers to learn in their government class about the "dangers of Communism," according to soon-to-be Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO