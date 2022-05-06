ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVDOH maintenance crews keep an eye on road conditions as rain blankets the Mountain State

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As drenching rains continued to fall on West Virginia throughout the day on Friday, May 6, 2022, West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews were running the roads looking for flooding, washed-out pavement and potential trouble spots.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness in all 55 counties to get ready for the possibility of flash floods throughout the state. The Governor’s declaration directed the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.

Several counties experienced flooding that closed roads in the southcentral part of the state earlier Friday, including isolated flooding in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, and Roane counties.

“We’re installing high water signage in Cabell and Wayne counties,” said District 2 Maintenance Engineer Chris Collins, P.E. “We’re assessing where the damage is or where we’re expecting it.”

In Kanawha and Putnam counties, “I’ve got crews out running the roads now,” said District 1 Manager Arlie Matney. “We’ve got all our crews on standby. If we have to make repairs, we’ll be out all weekend if we have to be.”

Farther north, forecasters weren’t expecting as much rain as in more southern parts of the state. But that doesn’t mean road crews weren’t getting ready for possible flooding, rockslides, or roads slipping.

“We have five or six roads where it doesn’t take much to get them under water,” said District 3 Engineer Justin Smith, P.E. Local residents and the WVDOH know where they are, and local maintenance crews were keeping a close eye on potential trouble spots.

Maintenance crews were on standby throughout the state to deal with high water and to make necessary repairs once the water recedes.

Gov. Justice placed coordinating agencies on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) should the need arise.

Through the storm’s duration, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. WVEMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the WVEMD on Facebook and on Twitter.

