Love means…. Yeah, I bet you could finish the rest. Yep, as it’s number 13 on AFI’s greatest movie quotes of all time. Just one below another love, this time of napalm in the morning (#12). Oh, Love Story… If you’re ever in the mood to have a good, solid cry, this is the film for you. It explores the relationship between Jenny and Oliver, two people from contrasting worlds – a preppy millionaire and a social zero – as Jenny so eloquently puts it… who decide to grab coffee one day, and continue to navigate life together, instead of on their own.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO