Home & Garden

10 Scandinavian-Style Rugs That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Space (and They’re on Sale!)

By Stella Totino
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I think we’ll all agree: A rug can make or break a room. Whether you have bright, bold pieces that amplify your space, or a...

Apartment Therapy

Round Rugs Are Suddenly Everywhere: Here Are 7 We Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Something interior designers always contend with is finding a balance of shapes within a room, because modern homes end up with a lot of rectangles and right angles. TVs, couches, cabinets, beds, tables — they all have a tendency to be rectangular in shape, which can end up feeling one-note.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The $7 Renter-Friendly Find That Instantly Created Extra Storage Space In My Kitchen — Without Any Drilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping my small kitchen neat and organized seems like a never-ending journey. Just when I think I’ve made space for everything, something else pops up that needs a home. And yes, that’s even after scaling back my mug collection. Fortunately, not all hope was lost. In the time I’ve been renting my apartment, I’ve learned a few tricks to maximize the storage space in my kitchen, from adding a rack to my freezer to moving my spices to their very own container. However, the room still wasn’t conquered. I’m a huge fan of Command products and happened to have a few leftovers that I wasn’t sure what to do with. One of these products, the Command Caddy, saved the day in a way I hadn’t expected.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

HGTV Stars Share the Best Home Renovation Projects for Beginners

Joe and Meg Piercy know that renovating can be a daunting task, even for the most seasoned of DIYers. After years of working in renovation and home design, the duo are bringing their expertise to HGTV in their new show, “Renovation Goldmine.” In each episode, they help people renovate specific rooms in their homes, with a focus on upcycling older items.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

The Simple Front Yard Project That Gave My Home So Much More Curb Appeal

They say it takes money to make money, and the saying certainly holds true when it comes to selling your house. As we budgeted for our big interstate move this year, one key line item was funds for preparing our house to show and sell for top dollar. Expenses included things like fixing weather stripping that our cats had shredded, replacing the front door handle that was hard to open, and paying for a deep clean.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing $12 Cleaning Tool That Makes Doing the Dishes a Breeze

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here at Apartment Therapy, we love a product that does more than one job. Whether it’s the multifunctional Always Pan or a space–saving storage bed, we can’t get enough. One of our favorite brands for double-duty products that do the jobs right? OXO! And after editors at our sister site gave the OXO Soap Dispensing Dish Brush a whirl, it ended up topping their 2022 Kitchn Essentials: Tool Edition list. This dual-purpose wonder leaves dirty plates and glasses sparkling, with a built-in soap dispenser that makes doing the dishes a breeze.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

A Texas Home Has a High-End Look on a Budget With DIYs, Hand-Painted Murals, and Other Smart Hacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. April’s current home in Texas formerly belonged to her grandparents! “Growing up I spent Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and so many other holidays in this house,” she shares. “We were so lucky to be able to purchase it, with it being such a diamond in the (very) rough.” While April has altered the home to fit her own style, she does enjoy the occasional throwback moment. “I love comparing photos from decades ago to now,” she says. “I have a photo of me in a swing in the tree in the backyard where we have a swing now — and the tree is much bigger!”
TEXAS STATE
Apartment Therapy

The Interactive Tool Shows the Easiest IKEA Furniture to Assemble

As delightful as it looks when it’s all built and set up in the room, bringing your interior design visions to life, IKEA furniture isn’t the most simple flat pack furniture to put together. “Imagine if every couple had to do an IKEA furniture building test together lmao” one TikToker captioned a video that got a bunch of attention from other IKEA fans who know the struggles of trying to assemble a SONGESAND bed frame.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Best IKEA Hacks from Small/Cool NYC

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. IKEA usually has a solution for whatever problem your space might have, from a crowded kitchen that’s lacking storage to a living room with lackluster shelves. The fun thing about IKEA’s products is you can use them as-is, or you can dust off your DIY skills to turn the Swedish brand’s items into something totally unique. The possibilities are endless, and a few super-smart IKEA hacks are on display at Apartment Therapy’s third annual Small/Cool NYC showcase in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cluttered Corner Becomes a Cute and Functional Kitchenette for Just $580

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here’s a room redo worth celebrating this Mother’s Day: When homeowner Katie Kerr’s (@reclaiminghomedecorating) mom decided to move in with her and her family part-time, Katie wanted to carve out a special space for her.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Interior Doors, According to Real Estate Agents

When you think about painting a door in your home, you’d probably agree that the most attention to detail is given to the front door. While it’s certainly a plus to put careful consideration into your home’s exterior, what you see on the inside is just as important. Interior doors specifically are an overlooked part of a home. Here’s what curb appeal experts — also known as real estate agents — say are the best colors to paint doors on the inside of a house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Editor-Loved Brand Dropped New Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rugs That Are Perfect for Summer— and These Picks Are All Under $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. At Apartment Therapy, we are all about home finds that work hard — and look great while doing so. That’s why, when one of our favorite brands debuts a new line that combines aesthetically pleasing looks with multifunctional usability, we take notice. Meet Pebble & Crane‘s brand-new collection of reversible indoor/outdoor rugs. Each of these effortlessly stylish floor pieces has two completely distinct looks depending on which side is up, and they’re all made from durable, weather-friendly materials. So when you buy a piece from the line, you’ll be effectively getting four rugs for the price of one. (Sounds good to us!)
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Who needs perfume? These new-wave products make your hair smell like wet herbs, roses and candles

When is a perfume not a perfume? When it’s a hairspray so thoughtfully scented that a waft of lacquer could legitimately pass for fine fragrance. Perfumed haircare is on the rise. Its pioneer was undoubtedly the late, great hairstylist Oribe Canales. Canales (known simply as Oribe, pronounced “OR-bay”) was, in 2008, the first to engage a pair of high-end perfumers to create a luxury fragrance for use in hair products.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

This $40 Costco Fan Is a Must-Have for People Who Need One On to Sleep

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. This one goes out to all the people who can’t sleep without having a fan on — no matter how cold your room is. Laura from the Costco fan Instagram account @costcohotfinds just shared their favorite fan to sleep with, which is currently back at Costco for just $39.99.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

