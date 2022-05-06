ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Homicide Trial Postponed

By Casey Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The trial for a June 2020 murder was postponed Friday from later this month until...

Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2-year-old dies in Monroe County farm accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
The Staten Island Advance

Wisconsin teen recounted luring Lily Peters, 10, to horrific death in interview with Chippewa Falls police: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Wisconsin teenager eyed in the slaying of a 10-year-old girl recounted for investigators the horrific details of how he lured, assaulted and ultimately murdered the 10-year-old victim, according to multiple reports. The male suspect, 14, whose identified in court documents only by two initials,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
Racine County Eye

Police: Man with 3x legal limit facing 3rd OWI

Sturtevant Police say a Mount Pleasant man had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit Wednesday when they pulled him over on Highway H. Charles Kaplan was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor each of driving while intoxicated as a third offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and driving with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 2-1/2 years in the county jail and/or up to $5,100 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSAW

Medford man pinned by tractor’s wheel dies of injuries

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have identified a man run over and killed by a tractor he was repairing as Eli Mullet, 51. First responders were paged to a property near Medford in the town of Little Black around 11 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said Mullet was working on a tractor...
MEDFORD, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

More charges filed against Zion man accused of committing at least 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Additional charges have been filed against a Zion man, who police say committed approximately 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin, during a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue in Zion, was charged in early April with six counts of burglary, five counts […]
ZION, IL
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI

