Indiana State

Hoosier babies and toddlers worse off in key factors, compared to other states

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana is worse than the national average in many key indicators of child welfare. That’s according to a recent report from Zero To Three, a young child advocacy organization. The report measures child welfare across a range of factors, from health to early learning and...

