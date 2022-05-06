Small plane crashes into backyard near Houston's Hobby Airport

Stock photo of a small aircraft in flight. A small airplane has crashed in a residential area near William P. Hobby Airport, according to local reports. (Andrew Merry/Getty Images)

A small aircraft attempting to land at William P. Hobby Airport on Friday made a crash landing after communicating with air traffic controllers that they would not be able to make it safely to the tarmac.

According to KHOU 11's Brandi Smith, the plane ended up in the backyard of a residential area near the airport and J. Frank Dobie High School.

Aerial footage of the wreck shows the plane mostly intact. It appears to have gone down shortly after departing from Hobby Airport. The aircraft took flight at 2:17 p.m., according to KHOU anchors . The pilot immediately began reporting issues after leaving the ground, according to KHOU's Michelle Homer.

"We are having problems with our engine," the pilot told air traffic control, per Homer . "Need to turn back to the airport as soon as possible."

Air traffic controllers asked what the pilot needed, according Homer, and the plane's last transmission was, "We're not going to make it."

The plane caught fire after hitting the ground and plowing through a fence. News helicopter footage showed a local homeowner trying to douse the flames. Firefighters arrived on the scene to aid in extinguishing efforts.

It is unclear how many people were on board the airplane or the extent of any injuries sustained by the pilot or passengers.

This is a developing story.

