ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Small plane crashes into backyard near Houston's Hobby Airport

By Dan Carson
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQUih_0fVSzRV500
Stock photo of a small aircraft in flight. A small airplane has crashed in a residential area near William P. Hobby Airport, according to local reports. (Andrew Merry/Getty Images)

A small aircraft attempting to land at William P. Hobby Airport on Friday made a crash landing after communicating with air traffic controllers that they would not be able to make it safely to the tarmac.

According to KHOU 11's Brandi Smith, the plane ended up in the backyard of a residential area near the airport and J. Frank Dobie High School.

Aerial footage of the wreck shows the plane mostly intact. It appears to have gone down shortly after departing from Hobby Airport. The aircraft took flight at 2:17 p.m., according to KHOU anchors . The pilot immediately began reporting issues after leaving the ground, according to KHOU's Michelle Homer.

"We are having problems with our engine," the pilot told air traffic control, per Homer . "Need to turn back to the airport as soon as possible."

Air traffic controllers asked what the pilot needed, according Homer, and the plane's last transmission was, "We're not going to make it."

The plane caught fire after hitting the ground and plowing through a fence. News helicopter footage showed a local homeowner trying to douse the flames. Firefighters arrived on the scene to aid in extinguishing efforts.

It is unclear how many people were on board the airplane or the extent of any injuries sustained by the pilot or passengers.

This is a developing story.

More News

- Abortion rally draws thousands in Houston

- Plane crashes into residential backyard near Hobby Airport

- Sugar Land police fatally shoot catalytic converter theft suspect

- Austin becomes the first Texas city to experiment with 'guaranteed income'

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Armed robbery ring busted after chase ends in SW Houston crash

HOUSTON — A group of people suspected of pulling off a series of armed robberies across western Houston were caught by police early Saturday after leading officers on a chase that ended in a dramatic crash, police said. The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. at an apartment at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#William P Hobby Airport#Tarmac#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Khou 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
741
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy