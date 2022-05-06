ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City WANT Paul Pogba! Pep Guardiola is interested in signing wantaway United midfielder once his deal expires this summer - with the potential free transfer mirroring Carlos Tevez's acrimonious exit in 2009

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester City are interested in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer in what could become one of the most explosive deals in British transfer history.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of next month when he is virtually certain to leave Manchester United for a second time after rejoining the club for a then world record transfer fee of £89million in 2016.

And Sportsmail has learned that City are exploring the option of signing Pogba from their arch rivals ahead of next season.

Manchester City are interested in signing Man United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer
Pep Guardiola (right) wants to add a new versatile central midfielder and Pogba is a candidate

Pep Guardiola wants to add a new versatile central midfielder ahead of next season to fill the void that is likely to be left by captain Fernandinho, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

And Pogba is among a list of candidates the club have identified for the role Guardiola wants filled.

Under transfer regulations, City cannot make a formal offer to Pogba until the end of the season.

That, perhaps, puts them at a disadvantage given overseas clubs have been able to formally discuss the possibility of signing Pogba since the turn of the year.

Transfer regulations mean City cannot make a formal offer to Pogba until the end of the season

But City certainly have the financial muscle to table a sizeable contract to Pogba, who currently earns £290,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

Persuading Pogba to switch city allegiances, however, may be the biggest obstacle towards the completion of what would be a shocking deal.

The early indications are, though, that the 29-year-old would not immediately dismiss the prospect of joining City and would consider the option just as he would all the other offers he has received.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among the clubs also interested in Pogba.

City can table a sizeable contract to Pogba, who currently earns £290,000-per-week at United
Carlos Tevez moved from United to City in 2009 in a move that at the time caused a major stir

If the Bosman transfer was to materialise, then it would unquestionably be one of the most dramatic domestic deals in recent memory.

Carlos Tevez moved from United to City in 2009 in a move that at the time caused a major stir.

Sol Campbell's decision to leave Tottenham for Arsenal on a free transfer in 2001 also caused massive controversy.

Sports
