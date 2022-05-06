Displaying items by tag: DEA

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RALEIGH — A joint effort involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the North Carolina National Guard resulted in the collection of 18,480 pounds of unused prescription medications as part of Operation Medicine Drop’s Spring Take Back Event and the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:48

Rockingham Police charge man with meth trafficking in joint investigation with RCSO, DEA

ROCKINGHAM — Another man has been charged with trafficking meth in a joint drug investigation between local and federal law enforcement.

Friday, 22 April 2022 17:01

Man charged with trafficking meth, eluding arrest by Richmond County deputies

ROCKINGHAM — A man involved in a drug investigation is accused of leading a Richmond County deputy on a damage-causing chase.

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 17:49

Conservative publications have accused the Biden administration of planning to distribute $30 million worth of free crack pipes and other paraphernalia as part of its effort to achieve “racial equity” among “underserved communities.” The original notice for federal grants included provisions to pay for “safe smoking kits/supplies” but the Biden administration insists that no federal funds will be specifically used to purchase crack pipes. But taxpayers will get screwed anyway thanks to federal distribution of free condoms under the same program.

Monday, 05 July 2021 13:40

Facebook, USA Today reports, "is asking some U.S. users whether they may have been exposed to extremist content, or if they are worried that someone they know might be becoming an extremist."

Published in Opinion

Tuesday, 23 July 2019 18:25

Progressive group calls for Medicaid expansion, cites opioid stats

ROCKINGHAM — A left-leaning group is using nearly decade-old statistics on opioid distribution in a call for the expansion of Medicaid — blaming state Republican politicians for the lack of “affordable health care access to rural districts.”

