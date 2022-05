In the midst of one of the most eventful presidential terms in U.S. history, Harry Truman’s trip to Fordham on May 11, 1946, may appear trivial by executive standards. With peace treaties to negotiate and a Supreme Court justice to nominate, it’s strange that the former Missouri senator had any interest in visiting Rose Hill, becoming only the second president to do so. Matthew Connelly, the president’s appointments secretary and a Fordham College Class of 1930 graduate himself, likely had a hand in securing Truman’s attendance in the first place.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO