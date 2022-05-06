ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Police search for man suspected of robbing business with rifle

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who they say robbed a business with a rifle. On...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Police: Suspect tried to repair car hours after Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police said they found the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash at a car repair shop hours after the incident. Officers responded around 9:21 a.m. to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road on April 26. Once on scene, they found Thomas Sotos, 61, had been hit by a vehicle. He later died at the hospital.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Wwbt
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy