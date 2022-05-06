ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NCDOT: Rescheduled: Temporary closure on Monroe Expressway

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTEzn_0fVSxcKc00

CHARLOTTE — Due to weather, the closure of the westbound entrance to the Monroe Expressway has been rescheduled.

Beginning at 9 p.m.on May 13, crews will detour all westbound traffic to replace a mainline bridge joint. All lanes are expected to re-open to traffic by 9 a.m. May 14. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted, and all work is weather dependent. Detour signage will be visible and law enforcement will be stationed along the route to ensure driver safety.

The detour route will be as follows:

Monroe Expressway Westbound Entrance (Closed to all traffic)

  • Motorists will remain on US 74 to NC 200 (Morgan Mill Road)
  • Right on NC 200 (Morgan Mill Road)
  • Right on Monroe Expressway Westbound

Drivers need to use caution and slow down while going through the work zones and detour routes.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Tornado Watch canceled in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Everything is all clear and the tornado watch has been canceled in our area. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Friday for the yellow-shaded counties in the map you see above. Remember that a watch means severe weather/tornadoes are...
ROANOKE, VA
WKYC

Tornado in North Carolina leaves severe damage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado ripped through Rockingham County Friday. County officials said a tornado warning went into effect around 7:20 p.m. Communications got the first calls about damage about 22 minutes later. Saturday afternoon, the depths of the destruction left behind were clear on Sunset View Road....
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
FOX8 News

All 3 lanes of I-40 East closed after Davie County crash

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All three lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound were closed following a car crash on Saturday. The crash occurred at mile marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. and all lanes remained closed until 1:40 p.m. There is no information available on what caused […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
AccuWeather

Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham

Several structures have been damaged in North Carolina following a confirmed tornado that went through the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported major damage a few miles west of Durham, North Carolina, following a confirmed tornado on Friday evening, including damage to one building where at least 30 people were taking shelter.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncdot#Signage#P M On#Nc 200
WCNC

Fort Mill pushes back start of strawberry festival due to stormy forecast

FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Strawberry Festival will get off to a later start this year due to a stormy forecast Friday. The town of Fort Mill announced the festival, in its 13th year, will now start on Saturday, May 7. The decision was made to delay the start due to a forecast with strong storms, gusty winds and lightning for the Carolinas on Friday.
FORT MILL, SC
The Richmond Observer

State and Federal Agencies’ Message to Motorists: Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles

RALEIGH — Every day, North Carolina law enforcement officers and other first responders take to the streets to keep people safe. And every day, they put their lives at risk to do so. One of the most dangerous parts of a first responder’s job is stepping out on the side of the road, whether it is for a traffic stop, to assist a motorist, or to investigate a crash.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Gaston Gazette

State sues Dallas mobile home park over water

Tim Harris has gotten used to the water outages at Donna-Lynn Mobile Home Park where he lives. He's learned to keep gallons of water on hand in case of an outage. "I feel sorry for the people who have kids and stuff, because they're having a heck of a time," he said. "Have to go get water to flush the toilets and everything else."
DALLAS, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy