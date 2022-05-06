NCDOT: Rescheduled: Temporary closure on Monroe Expressway

CHARLOTTE — Due to weather, the closure of the westbound entrance to the Monroe Expressway has been rescheduled.

Beginning at 9 p.m.on May 13, crews will detour all westbound traffic to replace a mainline bridge joint. All lanes are expected to re-open to traffic by 9 a.m. May 14. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted, and all work is weather dependent. Detour signage will be visible and law enforcement will be stationed along the route to ensure driver safety.

The detour route will be as follows:

Monroe Expressway Westbound Entrance (Closed to all traffic)

Motorists will remain on US 74 to NC 200 (Morgan Mill Road)

Right on NC 200 (Morgan Mill Road)

Right on Monroe Expressway Westbound

Drivers need to use caution and slow down while going through the work zones and detour routes.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.