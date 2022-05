One of the greatest two-way players of all time, Kawhi Leonard checks in at No. 32 on Nick's list. Leonard won a championship with both the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors, along with the Finals MVP in both of those series. He holds three top 5 MVP finishes and is six-time All-Defense, with two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Leonard's remarkable run in the 2019 NBA Finals vs. the Milwaukee Bucks is what stands out to Nick the most on his résumé.

