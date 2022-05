Greg Arnold: Group serving Oregon City and West Linn has made statewide impact through poppy driveThree Rivers VFW Post 1324 wants to thank our community for your outstanding support over the years with our annual Buddy Poppy Fundraiser. This is the 100th anniversary of the VFW distributing poppies in the United States. Your generous contributions have led to more than $250,000 being sent to various veteran programs in and around our own community. Funds raised from our annual distribution go to support many veterans-related programs. Over the years, we've contributed funds to things such as the Clackamas...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO