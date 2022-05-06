Lowellville mom ordered to surrender weapons after gun incident
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville mom accused of bringing a gun to the school during Thursday’s shooting incident at Lowellville Schools is free on $10,000 bond.
Jessica Wolfe, 31, was arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court Friday morning on a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon on school grounds. She was ordered to surrender all weapons in her possession and must undergo a mental evaluation.Self-inflicted shooting leads to lockdown of Lowellville Schools
The school was locked down after a boy shot himself in the school’s cafeteria. Investigators say Wolfe showed up at the school with a gun.
She’ll be back in court next month.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0