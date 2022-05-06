ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Lowellville mom ordered to surrender weapons after gun incident

By Gerry Ricciutti
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uuj3I_0fVSw1UN00

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville mom accused of bringing a gun to the school during Thursday’s shooting incident at Lowellville Schools is free on $10,000 bond.

Jessica Wolfe, 31, was arraigned in Struthers Municipal Court Friday morning on a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon on school grounds. She was ordered to surrender all weapons in her possession and must undergo a mental evaluation.

Self-inflicted shooting leads to lockdown of Lowellville Schools

The school was locked down after a boy shot himself in the school’s cafeteria. Investigators say Wolfe showed up at the school with a gun.

She’ll be back in court next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Woman held friend hostage after boyfriend murdered man

LEON, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman has been indicted for kidnapping, concealment of a human body and accessory to murder. According to the criminal complaint, Rachel Lee Thomas, her boyfriend Anthony Yester and two others were at a location on Ripley Road in Leon, West Virginia, when an alleged murder occurred. A complaint […]
LEON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WYTV.com

Mom of boy in Warren shooting incident now in jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of one of the two brothers involved in a shooting in Warren last month is now facing a felony charge. Yolanda Adair was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on a felony endangering children charge. A warrant for her arrest was filed...
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Struthers, OH
City
Lowellville, OH
Struthers, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio correctional officer charged with selling cell phones and tobacco to inmates

U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Milton Williams, 27, of Austintown, Ohio, with participating in a conspiracy that sold contraband to inmates at a Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton, Ohio (FCI-Elkton). According to the indictment, from March 2020 to January 2021, the defendant worked as […]
AUSTINTOWN, OH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wkbn#Lowellville Schools#Struthers Municipal Court#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy