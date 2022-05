LIMA — A Lima man is listed in critical condition following a shooting Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Lakewood Avenue. According to a statement by the Lima Police Department, a 911 call was received at 8:28 p.m. Sunday concerning a shooting at 2322 Lakewood Ave. Upon their arrival officers found Dennis Hempker, 59, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and Hempker was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by Lima Fire Department personnel. He is listed in critical condition.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO