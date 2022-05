There will be a selection of pottery, notecards, prints, stained glass, home goods, candles, and much more!. This event will be rain or shine on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM. Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, 291 S. Hiram Rd., Hiram, ME.

HIRAM, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO