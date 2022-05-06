ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kentucky Derby draws Kent County sheriff's Mounted Unit

By John Agar
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
KENT COUNTY, MI – The Kent County sheriff's Mounted Unit is providing security for spectators at the Kentucky Derby. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is...

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
