While Game 4 wasn't technically a "must-win" game, it certainly felt like the Tampa Bay Lightning needed a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. After an underwhelming first period in Game 3, the Bolts came out in Game 4 with an extreme sense of urgency right off the hop. Before the referee could even drop the puck to start the game, Ross Colton and Ilya Mikheyev exchanged shots as they lined up for the faceoff. Once the game began, Tampa Bay dumped the puck in deep and Colton immediately set the tone with a big hit on Mark Giordano behind the Toronto net.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO