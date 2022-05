The Philadelphia 76ers were riding high entering Tuesday's Game 5 against the Miami Heat after back-to-back wins on their home floor, but those good vibes were short-lived. The Sixers reverted back to the lackluster effort level that cost them in the first two games of the series, resulting in a 120-85 blowout loss to the Heat at FTX Arena to fall behind 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO