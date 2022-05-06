ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Beckham lines up stunning James Rodriguez transfer swoop for Inter Miami with star set to leave Middle East

By Steve Brenner
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

DAVID BECKHAM wants to snap up Colombian ace James Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder was snapped in Miami this week sporting some snazzy pink locks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceObK_0fVSsvXI00
James Rodriguez shows off his pink barnet Credit: https://www.instagram.com/jamesrodriguez10/

But SunSport understands Becks and his Inter Miami side have been in touch with the 30 year-old to tout a possible move from Qatari club Al-Rayyan.

Rodriguez’s whopping £6.5million-a-year deal would make him Inter Miami’s top earner, eclipsing the £5.6m forked out each season for the unsettled Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine forward, who has fallen out of favour under boss Phil Neville, will see out the remainder of his contract in south Florida before possibly quitting at the end of the season.

But if Rodriguez signs, he will take the designated player spot vacated by Mexican flop Rodolfo Pizarro who left for Monterrey earlier this year.

The next MLS transfer window opens on July 7.

His signing would go down very well amongst Miami’s strong Hispanic fan base while proving to be a welcome addition for MLS bosses keen to tap into the former Everton man’s global appeal.

Beckham’s presence has seen his club constantly linked with a move for Lionel Messi while Luis Suarez has also been on the former England skipper’s hitlist.

Inter Miami have endured another poor start to the season.

Neville's gang failed to make the play-offs last year.

This term has begun with just three wins from nine games, leaving them 12th in the 14-team Eastern Conference.

Highest earner Higuain managed two goals in six games before being dropped by Neville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20g9bj_0fVSsvXI00
Inter Miami have had another underwhelming start to the season Credit: AP

