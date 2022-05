OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. The Bag Sale starts at noon on May 14. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be required and available if needed.

