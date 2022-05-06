Mahoning County Jail inmate accused of sexual assault

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Jail inmate is now being held in Trumbull County’s jail after what’s being described as a sexual assault incident.

Rondell Harris of Cleveland had been held locally on charges of vandalism and “disrupting a public service.”

But now, he’s accused of rape.

According to a report, officers arrived at a medical housing unit late Thursday morning and discovered someone had been attacked.

We’re told the incident is still being investigated, and there’s been no word on when Harris will appear in court on his new charge.

