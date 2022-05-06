ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Avoiding An Asthma Attack

By Asma Khan, MD
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqEgq_0fVSoZsu00
Asma Khan, MD Photo Credit: Sun River Health

It isn’t always clear why some people have asthma and others don’t. However, what we do know is that it’s probably due to a combination of environment and genetics. Asthma can’t be cured, but its symptoms can be controlled.

Let’s talk about what asthma is, what triggers it, and how to prevent having an asthma attack.

What is Asthma?

Asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow, swell, and produce extra mucus. This makes breathing difficult, and triggers coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. For some people, asthma is an annoyance, while for others, it can be a major issue that may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack.

What Triggers Asthma?

Exposure to certain irritants that make your allergies flare up can also trigger signs and symptoms of asthma. These triggers differ from person to person, but can include:

  • Airborne substances like pollen, dust mites, mold spores, or pet dander
  • Respiratory infections, including the common cold
  • Physical activity, also known as exercise-induced asthma
  • Exposure to cold air
  • Air pollutants and irritants, like smoke
  • Certain medications, including aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB), and naproxen (Aleve)
  • High levels of stress
  • Sulfites and preservatives in some types of foods, including shrimp, dried fruit, processed potatoes, beer, and wine
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (when acids back up into the throat)

Preventing an Asthma Attack

If you have asthma, working together with your doctor can help you live a healthy life with your condition, and prevent future asthma attacks.

  • Create an asthma action plan with your doctor for taking medications and managing attacks, and stick to your plan
  • Stay current with your vaccinations to prevent flu and pneumonia
  • Find out what causes or worsens your asthma, and take steps to avoid exposing yourself to those triggers
  • Monitor your breathing with a home “peak flow meter,” and take note of any asthma attack warning signs, like coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath
  • Identify and treat your attacks early, before they become more severe

Asthma: What You Need to Know

Severe asthma attacks can be life-threatening, so work with your doctor to determine what to do when your signs and symptoms worsen. If your coughing or wheezing increases, you don’t find improvement after using an inhaler, or you are short of breath after doing minimal activity, you may need emergency treatment. Talk with your doctor if you think you have asthma, if your symptoms get worse after you’ve been diagnosed, or to review your treatment plan.

Asthma changes over time – so remember to meet with your doctor regularly to discuss your symptoms, and stay in good health!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Respiratory Infections#Genetics#Acids
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Charged With Kidnapping 4-Year-Old Child: Report

A 25-year-old woman from South Jersey has been charged with kidnapping following the abduction of a 4-year-old child Monday, May 9, NJ Advance Media reports.Daishaliz Velez Fernandez, who has no known connection to the child, was being held in a Delaware jail after allegedly taking the child from H…
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Driver, 18, Killed As Audi Slams Into Utility Pole, Flips: State Police

An 18-year-old Audi driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole in the Lehigh Valley, state police confirmed. Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
268K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy