Avoiding An Asthma Attack

Asma Khan, MD Photo Credit: Sun River Health

It isn’t always clear why some people have asthma and others don’t. However, what we do know is that it’s probably due to a combination of environment and genetics. Asthma can’t be cured, but its symptoms can be controlled.

Let’s talk about what asthma is, what triggers it, and how to prevent having an asthma attack.

What is Asthma?

Asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow, swell, and produce extra mucus. This makes breathing difficult, and triggers coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. For some people, asthma is an annoyance, while for others, it can be a major issue that may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack.

What Triggers Asthma?

Exposure to certain irritants that make your allergies flare up can also trigger signs and symptoms of asthma. These triggers differ from person to person, but can include:

Airborne substances like pollen, dust mites, mold spores, or pet dander

Respiratory infections, including the common cold

Physical activity, also known as exercise-induced asthma

Exposure to cold air

Air pollutants and irritants, like smoke

Certain medications, including aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB), and naproxen (Aleve)

High levels of stress

Sulfites and preservatives in some types of foods, including shrimp, dried fruit, processed potatoes, beer, and wine

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (when acids back up into the throat)

Preventing an Asthma Attack

If you have asthma, working together with your doctor can help you live a healthy life with your condition, and prevent future asthma attacks.

Create an asthma action plan with your doctor for taking medications and managing attacks, and stick to your plan

Stay current with your vaccinations to prevent flu and pneumonia

Find out what causes or worsens your asthma, and take steps to avoid exposing yourself to those triggers

Monitor your breathing with a home “peak flow meter,” and take note of any asthma attack warning signs, like coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath

Identify and treat your attacks early, before they become more severe

Asthma: What You Need to Know

Severe asthma attacks can be life-threatening, so work with your doctor to determine what to do when your signs and symptoms worsen. If your coughing or wheezing increases, you don’t find improvement after using an inhaler, or you are short of breath after doing minimal activity, you may need emergency treatment. Talk with your doctor if you think you have asthma, if your symptoms get worse after you’ve been diagnosed, or to review your treatment plan.

Asthma changes over time – so remember to meet with your doctor regularly to discuss your symptoms, and stay in good health!