Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan reportedly declined an invitation to participate in the NBA draft combine, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. The full list of attendees was revealed on Tuesday with 76 players set to compete May 18-22 in Chicago, Illinois. Houstan was not among those prospects listed, despite a report that surfaced on Monday that stated the former five-star recruit would participate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO