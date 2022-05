A city is only as safe as its drivers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that motor vehicle fatalities in the U.S. have declined over the past decade. But educational initiatives, public policy changes, and improved roads can only do so much to protect our communities. Drunk driving, for instance, remains an issue across the country; in fact, someone dies from a drunk driving accident every 50 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . As long as the numbers of vehicles and licensed drivers rise with the nation’s population , more and more citizens will need to educate themselves on the rules of the road.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO