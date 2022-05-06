The acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is preparing for 2 big transitions
The U.S. embassy is about to return to Kyiv, after evacuating to Poland early in the war. Also, President...www.wfae.org
The U.S. embassy is about to return to Kyiv, after evacuating to Poland early in the war. Also, President...www.wfae.org
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0