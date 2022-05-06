ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘It is heartbreaking’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis

By Jordan Gartner
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Actor Tony Dow shared this week on his social media page that he has once again been diagnosed with cancer. Dow, known for his role as Wally...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dow
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Cancer#Gray News#Social Media Post
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy