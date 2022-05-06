Severe Weather Statement issued for Southampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-06 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern...
Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baylor; Knox THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 201 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS BAYLOR KNOX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF KNOX CITY, MUNDAY, AND SEYMOUR.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to one and one half of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 9 NONE 11/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.7 8 NONE 12/05 AM 3.6 1.1 1.4 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.1 1.3 5-6 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 4 NONE 13/07 PM 3.2 0.7 0.6 3-4 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Childress; Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CHILDRESS AND HALL COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Memphis to 6 miles southeast of Turkey, moving northeast at 25 mph. Quarter size hail was reported near Turkey at 948 PM. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Memphis, Turkey, Tell, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1116 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Empire, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Empire and Glen Haven around 1125 PM EDT. Platte Township around 1130 PM EDT. Honor and Burdickville around 1135 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Maple City, Lake Ann, Bendon, Interlochen, Interlochen State Park and Traverse City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following county, Lubbock. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between one quarter and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to one quarter to one inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ransom Canyon, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow, Slide, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and Lubbock Science Spectrum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Lubbock; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...NORTHWESTERN DICKENS...SOUTHERN FLOYD CROSBY AND SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1011 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Floydada to near Dougherty to 4 miles southeast of Mcadoo, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 1004 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at McAdoo measured a wind gust of 73 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Floydada, Crosbyton, Matador, White River Lake, Ralls, Lorenzo, Cone, Dougherty, Afton, Mcadoo, and Roaring Springs. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Roger Mills; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Washita County in western Oklahoma Southern Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma Western Custer County in western Oklahoma Western Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma Northern Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Crawford to 7 miles southwest of Cheyenne to 5 miles south of Erick to 5 miles north of Wellington, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Cheyenne, Arnett, Burns Flat, Erick, Vici, Hammon, Canute, Leedey, Butler, Carter, Reydon, Camargo, Foss, Willow, Sweetwater, Strong City, Texola and Retrop. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Morton; Stanton; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075 084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.3 1.8 2.0 3 MINOR 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.8 1.9 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 3.7 2.3 2.5 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to one and one half feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 7.3 2.7 2.7 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.9 2.3 2.4 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.3 1.7 1.6 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/07 PM 6.2 1.6 0.6 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 3.4 1.4 1.9 4 MINOR 11/07 PM 3.3 1.3 1.7 3-4 MINOR 12/07 AM 3.1 1.1 1.6 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.1 1.3 2-3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.2 1.7 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.3 1.4 3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE 13/07 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 2 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.3 1.8 2.0 3 MINOR 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.8 1.9 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 3.7 2.3 2.5 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Newport News; Surry; York COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...James City, Isle of Wight, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Surry, Newport News, Hampton/Poquoson and York Counties, and Suffolk and Chesapeake. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 4.7 2.5 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/09 PM 4.7 2.5 2.7 1 MODERATE 12/09 AM 4.3 2.1 2.5 1 MINOR 12/10 PM 4.4 2.2 2.2 1 MINOR 13/10 AM 3.4 1.2 1.6 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 2 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.5 3 NONE 13/08 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Wednesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM Wednesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Norfolk/Portsmouth and Hampton/Poquoson Counties, and Suffolk and Chesapeake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 AM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 5.0 2.1 2.3 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.2 1.6 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.2 1.3 1.3 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 2 NONE 13/07 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 2 NONE MONEY POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.6 2.4 2.9 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.4 2.2 2.5 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.8 1.6 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.7 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 13/07 AM 3.9 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.3 1.1 0.9 1 NONE ELIZABETH RIVER AT MIDTOWN TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.8 2.8 3.2 1 MINOR 11/07 PM 5.4 2.4 2.6 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.7 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.7 1.7 1.7 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.9 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.1 1.1 0.8 1 NONE WESTERN BRANCH OF THE ELIZABETH RIVER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.6 2.6 3.0 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.5 1.5 1.9 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.7 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 2 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.5 3 NONE 13/08 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...10 am PDT/MST through 8 pm PDT/MST Wednesday. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
